Anti-ship missile system with range covering almost all of Baltic Sea arrives in Estonia

The Blue Spear 5G SSM is the Estonian defense forces' most advanced and innovative weapon system, capable of operating in all weather conditions day and night, enabling strike capabilities beyond the line of sight and against mobile and stationary targets at sea. The missile's maximum range is 290 kilometers.

The warhead employs an active radar-homing seeker, accurate INS-based navigation capabilities and a robust system which is immune to GPS disruptions, and maximal accuracy target acquisition.

«The acquisition of anti-ship missiles is of critical importance for raising the level of defense capabilities of the Navy and Estonia in general. We have reached another important milestone, which is necessary to ensure the feeling of security of the people of Estonia and to protect the country at sea, on land and in the air. The presence of Blue Spears in the Navy significantly extends the Estonian defense forces' strike range and strengthens deterrence against potential aggressor,» Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

Navy Capt. Johan-Elias Seljamaa, deputy commander of the Estonian Navy, said the Blue Spear 5G land-to-sea missile system, together with naval mines, will make up the mainstays of Estonia's maritime defense for the next decades.

«I thank the contracting partners and the Estonian Center for Defense Investment, who, despite challenging times, have adhered to deadlines and made significant efforts for this. I thank the personnel of the Estonian Navy, who have demonstrated determination, patience, and dedication in the uptake of both aforementioned weapon systems,» he said.

The anti-ship missiles were supplied to Estonia by Proteus Advanced Systems, a joint venture between Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and ST Engineering Land Systems of Singapore.

Funding for the missile system was decided by the government in 2020, and the contract between the Estonian Center for Defense Investment and Proteus Advanced Systems was signed in 2021. Estonian defense industry company Prolift OU is also involved in the project -- in the role of converter of trucks to make the missile system mobile.