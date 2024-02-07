Tallinn ranks 17th in global quality of life index.

The category assesses various factors affecting quality of life, including purchasing power, pollution levels, affordability of housing, cost of living, safety, and climate conditions.

Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Joosep Vimm said that Tallinn's achievement in the Quality of Life Index category is noteworthy.

«It demonstrates our commitment to ensuring a safe and high-quality living environment. We are proud that our efforts support safety and healthcare quality. We must continue to work on the further development of the capital city to make Tallinn an even better place to live, work, and visit,» Vimm said.

Tallinn stands out in the ranking for its safety, healthcare quality, and housing affordability, which are significantly higher in the Numbeo index than in many other European cities. The city also distinguishes itself with notably lower pollution levels compared to other cities of similar size.

Tallinn outperformed several neighboring cities in the rankings, outpacing Berlin in 44th, Stockholm in 42nd, and Oslo in 20th place. Leading the rankings were The Hague and Eindhoven from the Netherlands, and Luxembourg, in the top three spots. Close to Tallinn, Helsinki ranked seventh, Copenhagen 10th, with Vilnius and Riga at 36th and 88th respectively.

Numbeo is the world's largest database for cost of living and quality of life information, having collected data for over 15 years.