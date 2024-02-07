Estonian president to award state decorations to 151 people this year.

State decorations will be bestowed on 151 people in Estonia and abroad this year.

«What they all have in common is loyalty to the principles on which we want to see Estonia lean -- democracy, justice, wisdom, persistence, excellence, entrepreneurialism and understanding,» the president emphasized.

Among others, Estonia recognizes its allies who have contributed to promoting security cooperation and have helped to enhance defense capabilities on NATO's eastern flank. State decorations will be presented to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, former British secretary of state for defense Ben Wallace, deputy head of the Polish Foreign Intelligence Agency Dominik Duda, commander of the United States Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, French chief of the defense staff, Gen. Thierry Burkhard, and director at the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence Janis Sarts.