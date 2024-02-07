Estonian president to award state decorations to 151 people this year.

Ahead of Estonia's Independence Day, President Alar Karis will decorate 151 people for their services to Estonia.
State decorations will be bestowed on 151 people in Estonia and abroad this year.
«What they all have in common is loyalty to the principles on which we want to see Estonia lean -- democracy, justice, wisdom, persistence, excellence, entrepreneurialism and understanding,» the president emphasized.
Among others, Estonia recognizes its allies who have contributed to promoting security cooperation and have helped to enhance defense capabilities on NATO's eastern flank. State decorations will be presented to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, former British secretary of state for defense Ben Wallace, deputy head of the Polish Foreign Intelligence Agency Dominik Duda, commander of the United States Cyber Command, Gen. Paul Nakasone, French chief of the defense staff, Gen. Thierry Burkhard, and director at the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence Janis Sarts.
The Estonian state also thanks its friends and promoters of Estonianness abroad. Decorations will be awarded to the promoter of Estonian-Finnish economic relations and chair of the supervisory board of ABB Finland Pekka Tapio Tiitinen; photographer and chronicler of Baltic history Claudia Heinermann, whose exhibition brought to the Dutch public the crimes committed in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania during the Soviet occupation; and the long-time Estonian honorary consul in Chicago, Eric Harkna.
A decoration is to be bestowed on Heidi Solba, president and network leader of the World Cleanup Day global initiative, whose efforts led to the inclusion of World Cleanup Day in the UN calendar of observances.
An Order of the National Coat of Arms will be awarded to Chancellor of Justice Ulle Madise and Auditor General Janar Holm for their contributions to promoting statehood.
Decorations will also be presented to diplomat and permanent representative of Estonia to the European Union Aivo Orav; diplomat Jaan Reinhold, who promoted business diplomacy in the United Arab Emirates as an ambassador; and deputy secretary general for legal and consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erki Kodar, who contributed to the development of legal and sanction policies against the Russian aggression.
Lars Peter Elam Hakansson, who played a significant role in the creation of the Estonian capital market, is also among those receiving a decoration.
The president will present the national decorations at the Estonian National Museum on Feb. 21 and the event will be broadcast on television channels of public broadcaster ERR on Feb. 24.