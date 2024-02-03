Estonia's Javelin anti-tank missiles arrive in Ukraine

«I am pleased that another aid package has reached Ukraine and can now be used by Ukrainian defenders,» Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said.

«The latest developments in Europe show that sending essential munitions and other military assistance to Ukraine continues on a large scale, and together with our allies, we send a clear message to the Kremlin that we will continue to support Ukraine until its victory,» he added.

Exact quantities, arrival times, and locations are not disclosed for security reasons. European Union defense ministers met this week to fulfill their commitment to send one million artillery shells to Ukraine. Estonia is contributing additional thousands of shells to fulfill this commitment, according to Pevkur. The specific contributions of each country have not been disclosed.

Since 2022, Estonia has provided nearly 500 million euros' worth of military aid to Ukraine, approximately 1.4 percent of its GDP. Estonia has previously donated Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery ammunition, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortar launchers, vehicles, communication equipment, field hospitals, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, and dry food packages.