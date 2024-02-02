Estonian formin, ex-ministers issue joint statement on anniversary of Tartu Peace Treaty

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty marked the start of Estonia's statehood, but also the victory of Estonian diplomacy, and to celebrate this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized a thematic Diplomacy Week.

The joint statement signed by the foreign ministers concentrates on Estonia's foreign policy accomplishments and the role of diplomacy in a changing world.

«Threats to European security have not disappeared. There is a war being waged in Europe now, too, and just as back then, this war does not concern only a few countries. In Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the future of all of Europe is at stake. It also moves us to ask whether we will allow Europe to be subjected to the politics of force guided by imperialism or do we want a Europe where sovereignty and territorial integrity hold force in reality and aggression is cast into the dustbin of history. These are existential principles for Estonia and our answer is unequivocal -- we will not allow the aggressor to win,» the statement says.

«To win Russia's war of aggression, we must support Ukraine and we must maintain our unity, both at home and among allies. In the current tense circumstances, a particularly great responsibility falls on diplomacy. However, today»s diplomacy cannot be conducted in a vacuum either,« it says.

»We would like to thank all Estonian diplomats and their families and all people who have stood up for Estonia and continue to do so. The disputes of Estonia«s domestic politics must remain between our walls; abroad we stand as one.»

Later on Friday, a formal reception will be held at Lillepaviljon in Tallinn at 5 p.m. to mark the anniversary of the Tartu Peace Treaty, and Jaan Poska Medals will be presented to laureates who have upheld the principles of the Tartu Peace Treaty.