Estonian Military Academy's electronic warfare center of excellence opens e-warfare lab.

The new facilities enable state-of-the-art electronic warfare research and development activities, as well as the testing and development of novel solutions, devices, and concepts, spokespeople for the defense forces said.

The goal of the Center of Excellence for Electronic Warfare is to bring together electronic warfare expertise in Estonia. Until now, various universities and the Estonian defense forces have been involved in this field, but there has been a lack of a unified central hub.

The classroom and the research laboratory spaces will be utilized for learning purposes by cadets and officers of the Estonian Military Academy, as well as by military personnel from other units within the Estonian defense forces and employees of partner institutions.

In addition, the premises are suitable for the teaching of various subjects and work on projects related to electronics, information technology and innovation with a view to carrying out developments related to the capabilities of the partner countries of the defense forces, the equipment used and the equipment to be acquired.