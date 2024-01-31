National Audit Office: Tripling renewable energy production may not be realistic

The positions of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications on how to support the development of wind energy and meet renewable electricity targets have been contradictory.

Over a short period of time, the ministry has taken the view that onshore wind farms have a low probability of success and are insufficient to meet the renewable electricity targets set for 2030, but has also found that Estonia’s renewable electricity needs can only be met by onshore wind farms, which longer need support. However, a reverse auction for onshore wind and hybrid farms, which gives price guarantees to producers, was carried out in 2023.

The Ministry of Climate has told the National Audit Office that in order to meet the renewable energy target, the possibilities to generate wind energy onshore should be used first, and offshore wind farms are essential to meet the increasing electricity demand after 2030.

In the opinion of the National Audit Office, there are plans to grant the support allocated for acceleration of renewable energy development from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Plan REPowerEU not only to necessary activities, but also to activities that are not essential for the promotion of renewable energy.