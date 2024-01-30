Estonia achieves record high score in 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

"Although in 2023 Estonia appears to have moved in a positive direction and even achieved a highest-ever score in the index, unfortunately, looking at our anti-corruption activities over the past five years, we don't have much reason to pat ourselves on the back. While Estonia's score has grown by a solid 12 points since 2012, we have largely remained stagnant since 2019. This suggests that the gradual positive movement last year still came off the back of efforts in previous years," Miriam Tonismagi, acting executive director of Transparency International Estonia, said.

Estonia's notable anti-corruption initiatives in 2023 include developing an open governance roadmap and abolishing the so-called "roof monies", or allocation of regional investments. Meanwhile, a whistleblower protection law has still yet to be passed, amendments to the Political Parties Act are yet to be implemented, and regulations concerning lobbying at the levels of the parliament and local governments are still pending.

"The fact that several important changes in Estonia have been dragging on for years still leaves us with risks that endanger honest, responsible, and transparent governance, creating opportunities for conflicts of interest, undue influence, overly close intertwining of business interests and politics, and also more direct corrupt activities," Tonismagi said.

The Corruption Perceptions Index compiles results from up to 13 independent surveys and expert group assessments. The index does not cover private sector corruption and money laundering cases. The complete 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index results and regional analyses can be viewed on Transparency International's website.

Transparency International Estonia is the Estonian representative of the international anti-corruption movement Transparency International.