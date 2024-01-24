Estonian helping Ukrainian army suspected of causing traffic accident resulting in death

Estonian national Martin Tanning, who is helping the Ukrainian army fighting Russian aggression with equipment, has been in custody in Dnipro for almost a month because he is suspected of causing a traffic accident in which a person died.
The tragic accident occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of Dec. 29, when Tanning was transporting yet another aid shipment to a Ukrainian unit. Tanning was driving a Volvo truck intended for soldiers and, travelling in bad weather conditions and in the dark, crashed into a Nissan SUV from the rear, the impact of which in turn threw the Nissan against a tractor that was driving in front of it. A man in the passenger seat of the Nissan died as a result of the accident.
«It was a combination of several bad circumstances,» a friend of Tanning said.
At the time of the accident, in addition to darkness, there was also snowfall and fog. According to Tanning's friend, Martin was driving under the speed limit -- the old Volvo truck could not go faster -- together with a military vehicle accompanying him.
«According to Martin's words, he saw the Nissan only five meters ahead and simply did not have time to react,» the friend said.
It is possible that the Nissan was being towed by the tractor in front and that is why the rear lights of the SUV were not lit. This may have been the reason why Tanning noticed the Nissan so late. The police are currently investigating all the circumstances of the accident.
The Ukrainian police determined after the accident that Tanning was slightly intoxicated. Tanning himself claims that he started immediately giving first aid after the accident, he was in shock, and a Ukrainian soldier who was with him gave him some liqueur to help with the shock, Tanning's friend said. The men in the Nissan and the tractor driver were also found to be under the influence of alcohol.
With the court's decision, Tanning was initially taken into custody for two months. According to the section of the Criminal Code of Ukraine that he is accused of, he can face a maximum of five years in prison in Ukraine. Tanning's lawyer is currently fighting for the Estonian to be placed under house arrest in Dnipro.
Tanning is currently being assisted by his friends from the Ukrainian military, whom he has helped throughout the war. They also rented an apartment in Dnipro, which is a prerequisite for the court to even consider placing Tanning under house arrest instead of keeping him in custody for the duration of the investigation. The soldiers helping Tanning are former fighters of the famous Azov Battalion, who are currently fighting in one of the Ukrainian assault brigades. The Volvo driven by Tanning was intended for their unit.
Tanning, who lives in West-Viru County, is one of the founders of NGO Pariisi Moto. This NGO has been helping Ukrainian army units since the beginning of the war. With his own money and money donated to the NGO, Tanning has delivered everything from body armor to drones to machinery to the Ukrainian brigades. He always transported the aid himself.
At the end of December, he once again traveled to Ukraine to deliver necessary equipment and a Volvo truck to one of the Ukrainian brigades fighting on the eastern front. He and his friends had been preparing this truck for the needs of the front for almost a few months. Now the Volvo is being kept as physical evidence by the Ukrainian police.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the daily that the Ukrainian authorities had informed them of Tanning's detention and that he himself had not contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the embassy.