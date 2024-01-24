Estonian helping Ukrainian army suspected of causing traffic accident resulting in death

The Ukrainian police determined after the accident that Tanning was slightly intoxicated. Tanning himself claims that he started immediately giving first aid after the accident, he was in shock, and a Ukrainian soldier who was with him gave him some liqueur to help with the shock, Tanning's friend said. The men in the Nissan and the tractor driver were also found to be under the influence of alcohol.

With the court's decision, Tanning was initially taken into custody for two months. According to the section of the Criminal Code of Ukraine that he is accused of, he can face a maximum of five years in prison in Ukraine. Tanning's lawyer is currently fighting for the Estonian to be placed under house arrest in Dnipro.