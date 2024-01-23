Estonia returns to Ukraine the archaeological artifacts confiscated at the Estonian-Russian border

In 2018, customs officials at the Luhamaa border crossing discovered archaeological artifacts of very high cultural value hidden in a truck that had entered from Russia - a total of 274 items, including coins from antiquity and the Middle Ages, as well as gold and silver items.

After the artifacts were detained, evaluated, and conserved, it was determined that the rare findings had been looted from different archaeological sites situated in eastern and southern parts of Ukraine. Among the returned artifacts are gold items of the Scythians who lived in the areas of southern Ukraine in ancient times, medieval horse ornaments, and ancient and medieval coins.

Today, the Minister of Culture Heidy Purga, and the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Estonia Maksym Kononenko signed a contract to hand the items over to the country of origin, Ukraine, in accordance with the UNESCO 1970 Convention.