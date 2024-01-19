Estonia's population grows due to immigration in 2023.

In 2023, there were 10,721 births and 15,832 deaths in Estonia. Based on the data on registered migration, 20,209 persons immigrated to Estonia and 14,491 persons emigrated from Estonia. Compared with a year earlier, the number of births, deaths and immigrants has fallen, while the number of emigrants has risen.

Terje Trasberg, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that 2023, like 2022, was characterised by a record-low number of births, 925 fewer than a year earlier.

«In 2023, there were 5,111 fewer births than deaths, while 5,718 more persons moved to Estonia than left for abroad. Therefore, the positive net migration outweighed the negative natural increase and helped to maintain a marginally positive population change,» Trasberg explained.

10,721 children were born in 2023, the lowest number of births since 1919, when statistics started to be published consistently. This is the first time the number of births has fallen below 11,000. Last year's figure was also lower than the birth rate in 2022, which so far was the lowest in the last 100 years.

«There are several reasons behind the low birth rate. The current childbearers are largely from the small generations of the 1990s, but the decline is much steeper than the number of women exiting active childbearing age would explain,» noted Trasberg.