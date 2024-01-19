Baltic states agree to build joint defense line on eastern border.

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said that the Baltic defense line is a carefully considered and well-thought-out project, necessitated by the security situation.

«Russia's war in Ukraine has demonstrated that in addition to equipment, ammunition and manpower, we need physical defense structures on the border to protect Estonia from the very first meter,» he said, and underscored that the purpose of the structures is to prevent a military conflict in the Baltic region.

«We are doing this to enable the people of Estonia to feel safe, but should there be any risk, we would also be quicker to respond to any developments,» he added.