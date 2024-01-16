Estonian diplomat, politician Vaino Valjas dies

Valjas was born on March 28, 1931 in the Kulakula village in Emmaste municipality, Hiiumaa island. He led the restructuring of the Communist Party of Estonia in 1988-1990, after the hardline party leader Karl Vaino had been recalled to Moscow.

In 1988, Valjas led the adoption of the declaration of sovereignty of the Estonian SSR. After the communist party split, Valjas led its pro-Estonian wing in 1990-1992, and went on to chair the Estonian Democratic Labor Party in 1992-1995.