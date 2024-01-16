University of Tartu professor arrested as spying suspect

«The intelligence interest of the aggressor state in Estonia remains high,» Margo Palloson, director general of the ISS, said in a press release.

«The ongoing case is an addition to more than a couple of dozen previous ones and illustrates the desire of the Russian intelligence services to infiltrate various spheres of life in Estonia, including the research sector,» he said.

Since the prosecutor's office considers that the suspect may evade criminal proceedings or continue to commit offenses while at liberty, the prosecution requested the court to remand him in custody. The Harju County Court agreed with the assessment of the prosecutor's office and approved up to two months' custody for the suspect, State Prosecutor Triinu Olev said.

Citing the interests of the investigation, the authorities will not release further details.

The investigation is supervised by the Office of the Prosecutor General and conducted by the ISS.

Morozov was a professor of international political theory at the University of Tartu. After the launch of criminal proceedings, the university terminated his contract.