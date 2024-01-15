Estonia's Aleksandr Selevko wins silver at European Figure Skating Championships

Estonian Aleksandr Selevko won silver at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Friday evening with the combined results of the men's short program and the men's free-skating.
Selevko finished with a total of 256.99 points from the short and free-skating, improving his personal best by 18 points. Selevko earned 166.94 points in Friday's free-skating program, which is also his new personal best, up from the previous top mark of 158 points. On Wednesday, Selevko scored 90.05 points in the short program, which placed him in third place.
Gold was won by Adam Siao Him, representing France, who collected altogether 276.17 points.