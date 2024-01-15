Speaking in Riigikogu, Zelenskyy thanks Estonia for being on side of freedom.

«And that is why everyone is important in this battle. Not only those with extensive military experience or large arsenals. Not only those who are among the world's top leaders in terms of various indicators of their power. Every nation is important. Every brave soul, every sincere heart, every bright mind is important. Everyone who can mobilize their humanity. Not because it yields immediate benefits, but because it's the right thing to do. It is right when freedom and humanity prevail. They must prevail!» he added.

«Thank you for each package of support for our warriors and all Ukrainian people. Thank you for the weapons you have provided. Thank you for your initiatives that really influence the overall European course. Thank you for your determination in putting pressure on Russia -- and in making the aggressor really feel that it is he who will suffer the most from the aggression -- this criminal, this murderer, this terrorist, and not those whose lives Putin has decided to destroy. We must continue to put pressure on him. Everyone in Europe. Everyone in the free world. Every sanctions circumvention scheme that Russia uses must be blocked. Every asset that Moscow or those associated with it have tried to conceal in global jurisdictions must be frozen and used to defend against Russian aggression and help rebuild after this war,» Zelenskyy said.