Washington seems to be more concerned about riots in Moscow than the occupation of Kiev

The US has been a major supporter of Ukraine, but it has acted unevenly and also erratically. This is especially true for giving weapons that have a longer range. Just as Germany is afraid to give up its Taurus missiles, there are very damaging messages pointing to a US plan to potentially dispose of ATACMS missiles, instead of giving them to Kiev.

Aid packages in Europe and the US have stalled

Part of the reason is war fatigue and domestic political pressure, and it is quite certain that the Russian security apparatus and special services have worked hard for this. It must be admitted that apparently their influence is much stronger than it appears or could be expected. This must be recognized and Russia's influence and influencers must be dealt with substantively and resolutely. There are such influential people in Washington, Brussels and Tallinn.