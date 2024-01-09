Washington seems to be more concerned about riots in Moscow than the occupation of Kiev

When Russia attacked Ukraine with full-scale military action on February 24, 2022, the Western world began to rally relatively quickly, and support gradually increased. Before that, only a few countries had helped with lethal weapons, Estonia was one of the first.
Weapon systems, which are doing a very good job in the hands of the Ukrainians, started arriving slowly and are still few and far between, and the West continues to have a spasm when it comes to some offensive weapons.
It is clear that the time that was expected to work against Putin is working against Ukraine, at least for now. Russia has been surprisingly ineffective in ramping up its weapons production, but Europe and America have been even slower. Moreover, Russia has managed to find alternative suppliers in the form of North Korea, Iran and probably also China. The interest of all the mentioned countries is not so much the victory of Russia, but the defeat of the USA and NATO.
Russia is also indirectly at war with the USA, because in their world view, the main opponent is still Washington, and their allies are just vassals. This is also the case with Ukraine, where Moscow undoubtedly wants to conquer Kiev, but a very big goal is to break the US sphere of influence. The lack of ability of the US to understand the shadow war against it and to repel its effects is surprising. This process is monitored from the NATO capitals and Kiev as well as from Moscow, Beijing, Tehran and Pyongyang. Estonia's security also directly depends on the success of effective countermeasures.