Estonia's 2023 budget deficit at 3 percent.

As of October, the actual budget deficit was 1.5 percent of the annual GDP, and in November, according to the Ministry of Finance, it reached nearly 2 percent, Klaos said at a sitting of the state budget control select committee of the Estonian parliament on Monday.

«This deficit will definitely deepen further in December. And if the forecast was that the annual deficit for 2023 would be -3.3 percent, then we are likely to get close to this 3 percent, as a lot of expenses are accounted for at the end of December,» Klaos said.

The actual revenue for the first ten months of last year was 25 million euros less than the budget's initial projection.

«Up until now, our financials were positive, yet a minor deficit has recently developed,» she said.

With regard to major taxes, the revenue inflow from labor taxes, social tax and personal income tax in the first ten months of last year was larger than a year earlier.

«We still see a strong labor market behind this, which has been much discussed. More specifically, the salary fund, or the average salary, has been growing steadily. As of October, the growth was about 9 percent,» Klaos said.