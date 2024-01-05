PIORUN man-portable air-defense systems arrive in Estonia

PIORUN is an air defense weapon system developed in Poland and introduced into service in 2019. It is capable of hitting targets up to eight kilometers away and allows units to operate around the clock. The system is in use both in Poland and Ukraine, where it has proven its reliability, being one of the most successful weapon systems in the war in Ukraine.

In addition to battlefield effectiveness, these air defense systems are much easier to deploy, and operation is manageable after just a few hours of training. The system will be used by a separate war-time unit of the Estonian defense forces, which operates under the direct command of the division and is trained based on reservists.

«PIORUN air defense missiles provide additional air defense not only to maneuver units but also to objects that are not in the immediate vicinity of the front line but are located further in the rear, yet are important from the perspective of Estonia»s defense,« Lt. Col. Tanel Lelov, head of the air and missile defense section of the Estonian Division.