PIORUN man-portable air-defense systems arrive in Estonia

The Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) has delivered the Polish short-range air defense systems PIORUN to the Estonian defense forces, significantly enhancing their short-range air defense capability and overall independent defense capability.
PIORUN is an air defense weapon system developed in Poland and introduced into service in 2019. It is capable of hitting targets up to eight kilometers away and allows units to operate around the clock. The system is in use both in Poland and Ukraine, where it has proven its reliability, being one of the most successful weapon systems in the war in Ukraine.
In addition to battlefield effectiveness, these air defense systems are much easier to deploy, and operation is manageable after just a few hours of training. The system will be used by a separate war-time unit of the Estonian defense forces, which operates under the direct command of the division and is trained based on reservists.
«PIORUN air defense missiles provide additional air defense not only to maneuver units but also to objects that are not in the immediate vicinity of the front line but are located further in the rear, yet are important from the perspective of Estonia»s defense,« Lt. Col. Tanel Lelov, head of the air and missile defense section of the Estonian Division.
»In Ukraine, these missiles have proven to be effective against most airborne attack means, and certainly, the principles of their use there will be taken into account in training and employing Estonian units,« he added.
This is the first joint defense procurement between Estonia and Poland, with the advantages of quick delivery and a relatively low cost compared to the value of the destroyed target. The technical compatibility of Polish weapon systems, crucial for the security of our region, was also a decisive factor.
The framework agreement was signed between RKIK and the Polish defense technology company Mesko in the fall of 2022, with deliveries of the weapon system to Estonia beginning at the turn of the year.
»Despite the general security situation, high demand, and component shortages, Mesko has been able to fulfil its contractual obligations, and deliveries have been timely, showing the utmost commitment of the Polish state and our contracting partner,« Ramil Lipp, strategic category manager for armaments at RKIK, said.
The development of short-range air defense capabilities cost a total of 103 million euros, including VAT, with the government allocating the sum from Estonia»s military defense reinforcement package.