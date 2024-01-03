French illustrator accuses Estonia-based colleague of plagiarism

Concejo showed her own works and illustrations by Mrzljak side by side on her Facebook wall, where those who stepped out in support of her included Olga Parn, whose student Mrzljak used to be years ago.

Postimees was not able to reach Mrzljak for comment, but according to sources she has claimed that she was just inspired by Concejo's work.

Estonian publisher Harra Tee & proua Kohvi has decided to withdraw Indrek Koff's books «Ootan sind» («Waiting for you») and «Palavikulilled» («Flowers of Fever»), for which Mrzljak made illustrations very similar to Concejo's work, agreeing that the pieces were similar to Concejo's work to such an extent as to solicit the move.

In addition to being an accomplished film director, whose «Eeva» was shortlisted for an Oscar nomination, Mrzljak has illustrated and won awards for several books. For example, she has received the Estonian Graphic Designers Association's special prize for illustrators for her illustrations for «Palavikulilled.»

Mrzljak has been living in Estonia for about eight years and is currently working at animation studio Eesti Joonisfilm. Films directed by her in tandem with Morten Tsinakov have won numerous awards.