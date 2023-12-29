Is the West ready not to recognize Russia's «presidential elections» in 2024?

Someone is brought in as an «alternative».

As soon as Duntsova submitted the request, two kinds of speculation began to spread. The first ones said that Kremlin is trying to present Duntsova as an alternative to Putin. The second camp was convinced that she would not be allowed to participate, and later a way would be found to punish her, so that others would not even think of doing anything on their own. As an alternative, her introduction seems unlikely, but not impossible, and in this regard, the preliminary decision to eliminate her also does not provide an exhaustive answer. She was a very little-known person in Russia, who is now gaining fame. The ban on candidacy has in turn increased it, and Duntsova has already announced her intention to contest the election commission's decision in court. At first stage court found that she is not a proper candidate. If the court in somehow allows the «candidacy», it is already a real alternative candidate and allows to demonstrate the functioning of the Russian legal system. This is necessary for the internal audience, but of course also for the outside world, because it allows you to build credibility.