Working group: Nuclear energy would support Estonia's energy system

In order to regulate nuclear energy safety, a new state institution should be created, where a total of approximately 80 people would work during the operation period of the plant. In addition to the existing 18 employees of the climate and radiation department of the Environmental Board, who will be added to the new agency, more than 60 new employees should be hired there, including a few dozen specialists in the field of nuclear energy, some of whom would come from abroad at least in the first years.

Assuming that the construction of the nuclear power plant would be financed by the private sector and the state's role would be to create a framework enabling the use of nuclear energy, the state budget costs from the implementation of the nuclear program until the start of electricity production at the nuclear power plant, that is over a period of 9-11 years, would be in the order of 73 million euros. Added to this are the costs of developing the rescue capability, the exact size of which can be estimated in later stages.

The introduction of nuclear energy would bring additional revenues to the state, primarily in the form of higher tax receipts and the enlivening of economic activity, which would presumably exceed the costs of creating and maintaining the national framework already at the construction stage of the nuclear power plant.

According to the final report, small modular reactors with a capacity of less than 400 megavolt-amperes would be suitable in Estonia. When choosing the technology, it is important to base it on experience and the security of supply of the fuel. In the first months of 2024, the government and Riigikogu will start discussing whether to launch the nuclear energy program in Estonia.