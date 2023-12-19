Bank of Estonia: Drawn out economic recession underway

Drafting the state budget will become even more difficult. As the economic cycle will be weaker than usual in the coming years, fiscal policy support would be appropriate to boost the economy. At the same time, the budget is already in a permanent deficit as a result of previous decisions, on the surface of which additional stimulation would mean an even bigger deficit, increasing the state's debt and interest burden in an accelerating manner. The possibilities for this are also limited by the possible conflict with the rules valid at the national and European Union level. Since tax revenue growth will most likely remain below what has been forecast so far, there is increasing pressure to limit the growth of expenses or to find new sources of revenue to prevent the debt spiral from deepening.