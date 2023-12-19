Tallinn improves score as sustainable tourism destination in global rankings

Since joining the program in 2021, Tallinn has consistently improved its performance. Today, it surpasses the average scores of cities in North America, Eastern and Western Europe, and also ranks higher than any other city in Eastern Europe in individual assessments.

«We are glad to have joined the GDS-Index in 2021 because it offers an excellent framework to reflect on our sustainability journey,» Deputy Mayor of Talinn Joosep Vimm said. «We see areas for further improvement and development in making our city an even better place to live for our residents and an exceptional destination for both tourists and business travelers. This year, we are immensely proud of our tourism suppliers in Tallinn. An increasing number of them are committed to sustainable practices. Currently, Tallinn boasts 17 internationally eco-certified hotels, 23 establishments offering unique dining experiences, seven venues for events and experiences, and three travel and adventure tourism companies.»