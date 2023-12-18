Defmin: About 100 truckloads of ammunition have arrived in Estonia in 2023

«The rapid development of Estonia's national defense is inevitable due to the difficult security situation arising from Russia's war of aggression. For the first time ever, the Estonian taxpayer entrusted over a billion euros to military national defense this year, more than half of which we directed to procurements directly aimed at increasing our defense capability,» Pevkur said.

Since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has made decisions on the basis of which we will invest twice as much in ammunition stocks as we have done during the whole time since regaining our independence, he said.

In the next four years, about a quarter of Estonia's defense budget will be spent on munitions and significant ammunition storage capacities are to be built.

«It's difficult to show this at a parade, but its impact on our defense capability is crucial,» Pevkur said.