Berlin fears that high technology will fall into Moscow's hands. Russia has already stolen it.

Today, Russia has started parallel imports and is able to acquire technology for its war machine. However, it's more difficult to start large-scale development when you struggle to produce simple things. At the same time, it is also clear that there is some form of continuous development in the military industry there.

Russia has stolen a great deal of technology for new weapon systems over the years as part of its intelligence activities. Apparently, Taurus' too. Even if they had no plans to produce one, it was undoubtedly necessary to understand the capabilities of the weapon system to plan for force protection.

There is no reason to doubt that there are many Russian spies in Germany. Recently, a man who worked for the BND, the German intelligence agency, was caught selling information about weapons sent to Ukraine. For that, he earned at least $450,000, according to the indictment. The scheme was super simple. The BND documents were printed out and his accomplice took pictures of them with a smartphone, which he handed over to the FSB security service while traveling to Moscow. Each country is thinking of replacing fallen spies to ensure the necessary information about the activities of the other side.

Russia has historically been very strong in industrial espionage. After the Cold War, some documents came to the public, showing which technology the KGB or GRU had stolen from the West. These reports even calculated how much the USSR saved on development costs by stealing technology. Has it changed the circumstances? No, T-55 tanks, not T-14, still roll onto the battlefield.