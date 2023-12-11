Estonian president at meeting with Baltic counterparts: EU must change through reform

«For those who try to drag us to pessimism and demand more analyses, I say: we have been effective. Our policy to help Ukraine in all fields has been successful. Ukraine is a well-functioning independent state making the necessary reforms, controlling a large part of its territory and determined to take back the rest. Therefore, our successful policy needs to be reinforced and continued,» the president said.

The head of state stressed that the Baltic states are NATO's first line of defense.

«That’s why we are leading by example and showing NATO what needs to be done in terms of defense readiness, defense investments and deterrence. Militarily and politically, we are one and the same region, and the more in sync our national policies and steps are, the stronger we are in our own defense and within NATO. I have assured my colleagues today that Estonia stands ready to help our neighbors in solidarity during all possible crises, be it border security, undersea infrastructure or even military threat,» Karis said.

«Estonia has been leading the Baltic cooperation and today's meeting marks the end of our many meetings during this year. I would like to express my gratitude to all our colleagues at different levels to push our cooperation forward in all fields. Very close to my heart has been always the infrastructure connections, such as Rail Baltic, but also the common electricity grid,» he added.

After the meeting that took place at the Pelgulinn State Gymnasium in Tallinn, the three Baltic presidents headed on a working lunch, where they will discuss the most critical challenges facing the three nations today.

«But we always also look forward to the future as we are well aware that if we plan things together, we achieve more. It has proven to be so in our defense cooperation, border protection and other fields,» Karis said.