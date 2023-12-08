Estonian parlt passes 2024 state budget

The state budget for next year was passed in the 101-seat chamber by a vote of 58 to 31.

According to the 2024 State Budget Act, which was initiated by the government and tied to a confidence vote in the government ahead of the second reading, revenues of next year's state budget will total 16.8 billion euros and expenditures 17.7 billion euros. Compared to this year, revenues will increase by 7.7 percent and expenditure by 4.9 percent.

A total of 1.9 billion euros will be channeled into the economy as investments and investment subsidies, of which 1.1 billion will come from European Union subsidies and 0.82 billion euros from the state budget. The structural deficit of the state budget will remain at the level of 1.2 percent and the nominal deficit will be 2.9 percent of GDP, according to the bill.

The focus of next year's state budget is on national defense -- both military and comprehensive national defense -- economic growth through green reforms and sustainability of public finances, education, increasing cyber security capabilities and supporting Ukraine.