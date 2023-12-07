35 years since the Spitak earthquake ⟩ The Estonians' unprecedented assistance to the disaster victims was heartwarming

My husband, without informing his superiors, barely waiting for the next brigade of doctors and builders who were preparing to transport construction equipment (trucks, cranes, buses) by rail, left with them on December 11th to Spitak. I remember that Artavazd couldn't lift his eyes, he kept saying only one thing: "I must be there, I must help."

While I was in the relief headquarters from morning till late evening, my children were left alone at home; they were 6 and 4 years old. There was no other option. I kept in touch with them on the phone to make sure they didn't do anything naughty. It felt like even the children understood the magnitude of the tragedy that happened in distant Armenia, their homeland where both were born in Yerevan.

After some time, the authorities decided to take in a certain number of victims from Gyumri (Leninakan, a city twinned with Tartu), Spitak, and Vanadzor (Kirovakan). An entire floor of a dormitory on Rahu Street was allocated. Families of the victims came to our city. By that time, the relief headquarters had been closed. All the collected items that hadn't been sent to Armenia were temporarily transported to the telephone station building where my husband and I worked. There, we unloaded a large batch of household chemicals from the FLORA Association. When all the victims were settled in the dormitory, all the clothes, bed linen, and other items were transported directly to the dormitory and handed over to the commandant. I apologize; I don't remember many names. There were families brought by men who left their wives and children in Tartu and returned to clear debris and rebuild cities. Many, who found temporary shelter, eventually returned home.