LIVE STREAM ⟩ The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe

The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is held on 7 December at 16.00 Estonian time
The Foreign Ministry’s virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is held for the sixth time already. This time, we are covering a very practical aspect – the possibilities of Estonia’s e-state from the perspective of an Estonian living abroad. To provide some inspiration for your summer holiday plans, we are taking you to South Estonia, where Tartu holds the title of a European Capital of Culture in 2024. The entire region of South Estonia is involved. This time we will spin the wheel again and offer one viewer a chance to win plane tickets for two to Estonia and two nights in a hotel in Tallinn. Music is provided by Duo Ruut. We meet Anna Hints in the closing interview of the year. The virtual forum is moderated by Silver Tambur.
You can watch and think along with the virtual forum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from any location with an internet connection. The forum will have simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian.
PROGRAMME
The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe
16.00
- Introduction. Silver Tambur
- Welcoming words. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna
- e-Services abroad from the perspective of an Estonian abroad: everything you need to know. Erika Piirmets
- Video call to the United States. Heilika and Ülo Pikkov
- How can you research your family history virtually? Fred Puss
- Music by Duo Ruut
17.00
- The programme of Tartu – European Capital of Culture 2024. Erni Kask and Annela Laaneots
- How the European Capital of Culture and the Southern Estonian vibe match. Jalmar Vabarna
- Video call to the United States. Karel Polt on dividing his life between Otepää and Los Angeles
- Video call to Võrumaa. Mari Kalkun and the Aigu om Festival
17.45
- End-of-the-year interview with Anna Hints
- Musical finale by Duo Ruut
The estimated end of the event is at 18.00