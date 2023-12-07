LIVE STREAM ⟩ The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe

The Foreign Ministry’s virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is held for the sixth time already. This time, we are covering a very practical aspect – the possibilities of Estonia’s e-state from the perspective of an Estonian living abroad. To provide some inspiration for your summer holiday plans, we are taking you to South Estonia, where Tartu holds the title of a European Capital of Culture in 2024. The entire region of South Estonia is involved. This time we will spin the wheel again and offer one viewer a chance to win plane tickets for two to Estonia and two nights in a hotel in Tallinn. Music is provided by Duo Ruut. We meet Anna Hints in the closing interview of the year. The virtual forum is moderated by Silver Tambur.

You can watch and think along with the virtual forum of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from any location with an internet connection. The forum will have simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian.

PROGRAMME

The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe

The virtual forum for Estonians across the globe is held on 7 December at 16.00 Estonian time