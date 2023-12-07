Estonian president on bills tied to censure: Their link to state budget has to be examined

Karis pointed out that the Riigikogu, through which citizens of Estonia exercise their power and which holds legislative power in Estonia, is deadlocked.

"Deadlocked in a time of crises. Today, the legislature should be dealing with economic development and social security, internal and external security, education and mental health, security of electricity supply, and interconnections for our border state, to name but a few topics. A parliamentary debate on next year's state budget would certainly belong to this list. Therefore, in recent days, I've been meeting with representatives of all the political parties represented in the Riigikogu," Karis said.

He stressed that now is not the time to look for culprits, it is the time to get to work.

"This is not a time for ultimatums, but a time for seeking agreements. All the political parties in the Riigikogu must be willing to reach agreement. There is no opposition or coalition in this, there is one Riigikogu and the ability of that one Riigikogu to work," Karis said, adding that endless night sittings render the people's legislative chamber meaningless.