Estonia accepts court's decision annulling crypto suspects' extradition to US

The circuit court found that the government had failed to investigate and consider important circumstances in making the decision, which could have influenced the decision to extradite the men.

The court noted that with regard to the conditions of detention, the respondent has taken the position in the order that these issues should have been raised in the procedure for declaring the extradition legally permissible in the county court, which the appellants did not do, therefore the government did not dwell on this issue. However, according to the circuit court, this position was incorrect.

The government, after it was convinced that the extradition of the appellants was legally permissible, was obliged to consider all relevant circumstances in the case when making a decision and to assess the proportionality of the decision, that is the infringement on the fundamental rights of the individuals. Thus, as part of the proportionality assessment of extradition, the government also had to evaluate the applicants' claims about their possible conditions of imprisonment in the United States.