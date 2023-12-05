PISA education survey ⟩ Estonia's 15-year-olds top European scoreboard for knowledge

In Europe, Estonia is in a tie for places one and two in mathematics with Switzerland, first in science, and in a tie with Ireland for the first and second place in reading.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas said that Estonia's results in comparison with other countries demonstrate that a large proportion of our children achieve basic knowledge in mathematics.

«This means that our teachers pay a lot of attention equally to all the children in the classroom, and we achieve a world-leading result not just with the most able, but with above-average results for all children. The professional skills of Estonian teachers are key here,» the minister said.

The survey also showed that Estonian pupils are mostly satisfied with their lives. On average, 15-year-olds gave their satisfaction with life a score of 6.91 on a 10-point scale, which is higher than the OECD average of 6.75. In Sweden the average score was 6.91 and in Finland 7.41. Boys have higher satisfaction than girls. Students from better socio-economic backgrounds have higher satisfaction.