Estonian court fines man for attempting to take euros to Russia.

The prosecutor qualified Pylkin's act as a completed offense. The court did not agree with this interpretation. Since it has not been established during the proceedings that Pylkin completed the act attributed to him by taking cash across the European Union customs territory border, the court's opinion is that the man's act should be classified as an attempt.

"However, it is evident from the criminal case materials that Lev Pylkin did not voluntarily approach customs officers to report the cash, but customs officers themselves approached him and asked him about the money he had with him. Only then did Lev Pylkin state that he had cash in euros exceeding 2,000 euros," the court noted.

"If the customs official had not asked Lev Pylkin a question about the cash, Lev Pylkin would not have informed the officials about the money, and in the absence of additional checks, it would have been possible to complete the offense. Lev Pylkin did everything in his power to enable the export of cash to Russia, but the act remained incomplete due to the intervention of customs officers," the court added. Since the court did not consider confiscating the money proportionate, the 2,560 euros will be returned to Pylkin when the court's decision becomes final.