Estonian PM at COP28: Empty words won't solve climate crisis

Kallas said that it is necessary to cut emissions and boost renewable energy at the same time, spokespeople for the Estonian government said.

«We must triple renewable energy globally by 2030 -- and improve energy efficiency while phasing out fossil fuels,» she said. «We need both an ambitious negotiation outcome as well as pledges to strengthen national targets.»

Therefore, in her address, Kallas called on other heads of state and government to take action and explained what Estonia is doing to achieve climate neutrality.

«In Estonia, we already act. We place climate at the center. Our message is -- the economy must fit into environmental boundaries. In Estonia, we embrace the twin transition. With the help of modern technology, we align our society, economy, and mindset with a sustainable future. Estonia wishes to lead by inspiration. This year, our public, private and third sector solutions are on display in our first ever national pavilion.»

Kallas stressed that Estonia's goal is to only use renewable energy by 2030.