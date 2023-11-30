Estonia's economic downturn accelerated again in Q3

Private consumption recovered slightly in the third quarter as the decline slowed down to 2.4 percent. The biggest fall occurred in expenditures on miscellaneous goods and services, and clothing and footwear. There was also a significant decrease in households' spending on furnishings and household equipment, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and recreation and culture. Only expenditure on housing increased. For the first time since the first quarter of 2022, government consumption also decreased, by 0.6 percent.

Year on year, investments increased by about 10 percent in the third quarter. The biggest contributor was the non-financial corporations sector with a 54.5 percent increase in their investments in other buildings and structures. The general government's investments in other buildings and structures grew by 17.1 percent. The biggest negative contributions came from the decrease in non-financial corporations« investments in machinery and equipment, -8.9 percent, and transport equipment, -16.2 percent.

In the first half of the year, net exports remained positive despite the difficult times. But in the third quarter, Estonia»s imports exceeded exports by 136 million euros. This was due to the fall in exports, -12.1 percent, being faster than the fall in imports, -6 percent. It means that the share of exports in Estonia's GDP has fallen to the level of the first quarter of 2020, explained Muursepp.

He added that, in addition to the deepening decline in exports of goods, exports of services also saw a downturn. While imports of goods continued to decrease, imports of services took an upturn and increased by 6.2 percent. Foreign trade was negatively affected by sales of electricity, computers and electronic equipment, and various transport services. Foreign trade was boosted by passenger rail transport and computer services.