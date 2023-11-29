Estonian court annuls extradition of crypto businessmen to US

The US Department of Justice submitted a written request to the Republic of Estonia for the extradition of Estonian citizens Ivan Turogin and Sergei Potapenko to the US.

With its Sept. 7 orders, the Estonian government decided to extradite the men to the US based on an extradition agreement between the Estonian and US governments.

With its Wednesday ruling, the circuit court annulled the rulings of the Tallinn Administrative Court made on Oct. 18 and issued new rulings with which it satisfied the appeals. The circuit court annulled the government's orders.

The circuit court found that the government had failed to investigate and consider important circumstances in making the decision, which could have influenced the decision to extradite the men.

The court noted that with regard to the conditions of detention, the respondent has taken the position in the order that these issues should have been raised in the procedure for declaring the extradition legally permissible in the county court, which the appellants did not do, therefore the government did not dwell on this issue. However, according to the circuit court, this position was incorrect.