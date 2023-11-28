Formin: Estonia to not stand against Malta becoming OSCE chairman

«A decision on next year's OSCE chairmanship will be made at the end of the week at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje,» Tsahkna was quoted by ministry spokespeople as saying. «Russia's goal is to knock out the OSCE, but we are not going to give Russia the opportunity to destroy the organization. Estonia will not withdraw its candidacy as a result of Russia's opposition, because making concessions to an aggressor who violates all the basic principles of the OSCE is ruled out.»

Tsahkna noted that in a situation where Estonia's candidacy has been definitively blocked and OSCE chairmanship holder North Macedonia has proposed as an alternative solution the appointment of another European Union member state, Malta, as next year's OSCE chairmanship holder together with the extension of the mandates of the heads of the four structural units of the OSCE for one year, Estonia will not oppose this solution.