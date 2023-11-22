Interior minister: Russia trying to paint Estonia as an unfriendly state

«This is a simple hybrid warfare tactic and information operation, with which the Russian border service deliberately tries to provoke incidents at our border point, film them, and then use the recordings for their propaganda purposes,» Laanemets wrote on social media, adding that the Estonian border will remain closed to anyone without permission to enter the country.

«In protecting our border, Estonia is responsible not only for its own internal security but also for the wider security of Europe and the Schengen visa area,» the interior minister added.

Laanemets said that compared to Finland, which even announced the closure of its border points, the situation at Estonia's border inspection posts has so far been calm.