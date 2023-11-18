Kaja Kallas re-elected as Reform Party leader

Elected to the Reform Party board were Kristen Michal with 728 votes, Hanno Pevkur with 711 votes, Jurgen Ligi with 640 votes, Urmas Paet with 625 votes, Urmas Klaas with 577 votes, Kalle Laanet with 508 votes, Marko Mihkelson with 507 votes, Maris Lauri with 500 votes, Erkki Keldo with 489 votes, Aivar Soerd with 481 votes, Urmas Kruuse with 462 votes, Signe Riisalo with 425 votes and Andres Sutt with 424 votes.

According to the party's statutes, three board members were elected regionally: one member from northern Estonia, one member from western Estonia and one member from southern Estonia.

With 208 votes, Maarja Metstak was elected as board member from northern Estonia, while Irina Talviste was elected from western Estonia with 102 votes and Madis Timspon from southern Estonia with 242 votes.

The powers of the chair and board of the Reform Party are valid for two years.

Reform Party board confirms Ligi, Pevkur, Lauri as deputy chairs

The board of the Estonian Reform Party on Saturday confirmed Jurgen Ligi, Hanno Pevkur and Maris Lauri as deputy chairs of the party at the proposal of party leader Kaja Kallas.