In 2014, there was a case where Russian attack groups wanted to enter Ukraine through a border crossing with weapons and offered bribes to border guards. They drove the invaders back to Russia. However, the attackers looked for the next point, where they were allowed to cross for money, and now an attack was organized on the original border point, where the border guards were killed.

On November 6, Major Hennadi Chastyakov, assistant and close friend of the commander of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, Valery Zaluzhnyi, was killed in an explosion on his birthday. While at first the cause of death was considered to be a hostile attack, it later turned out that a colleague had given the major a bottle of whiskey and six grenades for his birthday. One of them exploded. Grenades were a Western weapon aid, and this is probably not a unique incident.

It must be recognized that former European Commission President Juncker is right that corruption at various levels in Ukraine continues to be a problem. At the same time, Juncker also has a great responsibility that this could continue, and that Ukraine was largely left alone in 2014/2015. The worst thing to do right now is to engage in the self-delusion that there is no problem if we don't talk about it and things will somehow resolve themselves.