Examination of evidence starts at Danske trial

One major set of evidence that was examined at the hearing concerned the documents setting out Danske's internal procedures, rules and structure. The main dispute that arose in their case concerned the question of how reliable they can be considered, because in some cases there were white spaces instead of signatures. According to the defense, it cannot be ruled out that they were drawn up afterwards.

Public Prosecutor Maria Entsik said in response to these accusations that the statement of the defense only indicates that they have not read the documents, because the file contains, among other things, digital signatures and other things that confirm the authenticity of the documents.

Another major group of evidence contained the written responses and explanations of Danske employees to the inquiries of the Police and Border Guard Board and the prosecutor's office, where they presented Danske's structure, rules and procedures.