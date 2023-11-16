Estonian police unit concludes work on Latvia-Belarus border

«Migration pressure is also increasing on Finland's borders, similarly to what the countries to our south have experienced. The situation on Estonia's borders is currently calm, and so far, we have not observed illegal migration pressure either at border crossing points or in the areas between them. Of course, we are very closely monitoring the situation on our borders and are ready to respond if necessary, and to send back anyone who has no business being here,» the head of the Border Guard said.

Reet Zeisig, head of the International Cooperation Bureau of the Police and Border Guard Board, thanked all members of the ESTPOL8 teams who have helped ensure security in the region while assisting Estonia's southern neighbors.

The Police and Border Guard Board assisted the Latvian Border Guard from Sept. 20 to Nov. 15 with the ESTPOL8 police units. The teams' task was to participate in land patrols on the Latvian border, conduct drone surveillance, and monitor the situation. Over eight weeks, the police units helped prevent over 900 undocumented border crossings. During the four rotations, Estonia supported its southern neighbors on the Latvia-Belarus border with 48 people and seven dogs. The teams consisted of officers from various prefectures and units.