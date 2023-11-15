Estonian PM open to being next NATO chief

Speaking at the summit, Kallas was pressed on whether she would like to be considered for the role once NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg steps down. She responded «yes.»

«There was a joke I heard the other day -- the next secretary general should be from a new member state -- 'new' being 20 years in NATO --, it should definitely be from a country that has spent 2 percent of its GDP on defense and it would be nice if it were a woman. So logically, it's Mark Rutte,» Kallas said with a touch of humor.