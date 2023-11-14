Allied fighter jets to temporarily move from Estonia to Latvia next spring

In 2014, following the illegal annexation of Crimea and the onset of Russian aggression in Eastern Ukraine, Estonia changed its mind. Despite higher costs, it was decided that the air policing mission from Amari could operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

«But it still required recruiting more people, overtime, and changing work regulations, as well as the corresponding infrastructure,» Kuimet noted.

Hosting NATO fighters temporarily at Lielvarde also requires infrastructure development by Latvia. However, the country will receive temporary help from Germany, which is contributing with its fighters, and some items and personnel from Estonia.

«In the end, it is more sensible to temporarily move these things there, rather than the Latvians having to buy them. There are some costs involved for us, but they are smaller than what we would otherwise have in Amari. So, it is a beneficial project for everyone,» Kuimet explained. «Our contribution includes some movable infrastructure elements - shelters, hangars, T-walls, and some other bits and pieces.»

«There won't be a massive migration of people from Amari to Lielvarde, as the Latvians already have some things and some things will be done by Germany. In terms of air traffic control, it has to be done by the Latvians in their airspace, as they know the airspace, the legislation, the language. It's not exactly transferable one-to-one,» Kuimet added.

During the construction, the Estonian Air Force plans to use the time to give personnel holidays and have them undergo additional training.