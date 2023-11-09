Russia to close Ivangorod border crossing point for reconstruction from Feb 1

«We have not received an official notification from them. But it won't be a major blow either, because Russian cars have not been able to cross the border for a long time, and Estonian cars sometimes do. But if the bridge goes under repairs, it can still be crossed on foot. Of course, this is a big blow for cars, trucks and buses,» he said.

According to Toots, there has been some discussion about how bus traffic could work in such a case.

«Whether buses will carry until here (Narva) and buses will continue to carry from there (Ivangorod),» he said. «When an official notice comes, then we must think further.»

Head of the Border Guard Veiko Kommusaar said that the Police and Border Guard Board has received no official notice concerning the repairs of the Ivangorod border crossing point.

«However, according to the information that has reached us, Russia indeed has a plan to start construction works at the Ivangorod border crossing point in February of next year, which is planned to last until the end of 2025. During the construction works, only pedestrians would be able to cross the border at the Narva-Ivangorod border crossing point,» Kommusaar said.

He added that the volumes of border crossings between Estonia and Russia are significantly smaller than they were before the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.