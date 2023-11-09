MP: Taipei representative office would be major step in Estonia-Taiwan relations

«For Estonia, establishing relations with Taiwan is promoting value-based foreign policy, as a result we will gain a democratic ally and open a new export market for Estonian companies,» Vaga said.

The members of the parliamentary friendship group expressed their support for Taiwan's foreign policy, in the course of which Ukraine has been helped with humanitarian aid on a large scale.

«This shows that Taiwan stands for a democratic world order and dares to stand up to the aggressor,» Vaga added.

During his visit, the foreign minister of Taiwan extended an invitation to the Estonia-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group to visit Taipei with a business delegation in order to develop bilateral economic relations. In addition, a possible law amendment that would recognize Taiwanese driver's licenses in Estonia was discussed.