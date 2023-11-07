Chinese ambassador threatens to leave Estonia if Taipei representative office is opened

«It is possible that she may have had this information earlier,» Kivimagi added.

At the same time, the meeting initiated by the Chinese ambassador, who presented her credentials to President Alar Karis at the beginning of October, could have been part of a series of first meeting visits of the newly appointed ambassador. For example, the website of the Chinese embassy features information about and a photo of a meeting of the ambassador with Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kolvart on Oct. 27.

Kivimagi also spoke with the Chinese ambassador about the war started by Russia in Ukraine.

«I repeated to the ambassador what I have said many times before, that China could play a more significant role in ending this war. We discussed that even Chinese President Xi Jinping cannot tell Russian President Vladimir Putin to do this or that. But I honestly believe that the Chinese leader is perhaps the only one that Putin listens to at all,» Kivimagi added.

He pointed out to the Chinese ambassador that Western countries are trying to pressure Russia to stop aggression by means of economic sanctions, to which the ambassador asked if a weak Russia is better than a strong one.