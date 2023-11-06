Estonian Natl Audit Office: Quick decisions needed for developing power system.

The National Audit Office also said that, according to Elering, there will be no additional controllable production capacities coming into the Estonian market at least until the year 2037. The addition of controllable production capacities is hindered by the uncertainty of market participants. The experts interviewed by the National Audit Office considered it unlikely that private investors would want to create controllable production capacity in Estonia without state support. The reason for this is the non-profitability of the investment, as controllable production capacity enters the market primarily when the wind is not blowing, the sun is not shining or when the production of renewable electricity is low.

While entrepreneurs are interested in developing electricity storage options, the state must decide whether to promote the entry of storage capacity into the market and how to do it. According to the National Audit Office, one of the obstacles to the development of the storage market is the incomplete vision of the development of the electricity system, meaning it is not clear how much storage capacity the state wants to use and for what -- for example, frequency control or balancing renewable electricity.