Minister conditionally approves oil plant environmental impact report

It is necessary to amend the Industrial Emissions Act for issuing a time-limited integrated permit. The climate minister also submitted the proposal for the necessary legislative change to the parliament's environment committee on Friday.

The Ministry of Climate believes that certain changes must still be made to the environmental impact assessment, to which the Supreme Court also drew attention. Once Eesti Energia has made the necessary changes, the Environmental Board can approve the environmental impact report, and Enefit Power can apply to the Narva-Joesuu city government for a new construction permit. The environmental impact assessment is also the basis for submitting an integrated permit application to the Environmental Board. The process and issuance of the integrated permit take a maximum of six months. The plant can be started after the integrated permit is issued.